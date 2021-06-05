Font Resources

Neophyte - Display Font

Neophyte - Display Font
Introducing our latest display typeface named Neophyte Typeface. A reverse contrast serif with classy and classic look with vintage feel, inspired by 60s and 70s signages. This font perfectly made to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.

