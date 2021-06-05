Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

Garlich Grow - Trendy Modern Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Garlich Grow - Trendy Modern Serif Font modern typeface display fonts display font ui illustration design branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation serif lettering elegant fonts sans serif logo display
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Garlich Grow is a serif font with a modern & elegant touch. The thin character is perfect for the design needs of a modern & elegant layout. Equipped with alternates, standard ligature and multilingual tools to make it easier for you to use various design purposes.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like