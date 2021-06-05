I forgot to post this back when I finished it, but this is my final lineup for 36 Days of Type. I had a lot of fun doing this again. My goal with this year's series was to use minimal color, shapes, and a set grid format to create a somewhat abstracted form of each letter and number. These limitations were meant to push me to do some creative problem solving to create letterforms that were at the same time both foreign and familiar.

Let me know what you think of this series. Which one is your favorite?

If you want to see more detailed individual shots of each letter, you can view them on my website at the link below :)

https://gonzalesworkshop.com/36-days-of-type-2021