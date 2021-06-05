Whale Finder Mobile App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a concept of a Mobile App for adventurists! It is my personal interest to find whales 🐳 So, here I have designed a mobile app for it! Let me know what you think, and show me some 💗 if you think is good ✌️ Thank you 😊