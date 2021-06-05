Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! I am back with a music app which uses quirky navigation and darker theme. The font is simple and bold. Logo is taken from Lottiefiles. Please comment and give me feedback about my design!