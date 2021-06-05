Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

Lisn

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
  • Save
Lisn mobiledesign ux design design ux mobileapp iphonexs app ui uiux dailyui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers! I am back with a music app which uses quirky navigation and darker theme. The font is simple and bold. Logo is taken from Lottiefiles. Please comment and give me feedback about my design!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

More by Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

View profile
    • Like