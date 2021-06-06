Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️

Fundraiser Landing Page

Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
  • Save
Fundraiser Landing Page funds landingpage header uidesign uiuxdesigner branding uiux uiuxdesign typography ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share Fundraiser concept landing page header.

Please leave your valuable feedback.
Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: muneeb.designer86@gmail.com

Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
Welcome to my UI/UX Studio 🥇

More by Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️

View profile
    • Like