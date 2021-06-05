Masum Ahmed

Pharmacy IOS App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Pharmacy IOS App illustration ui ux design clean ui clean minimal uiux ui design order medicine online order delivery doctor app drug delivery medicine delivery medicine online pharmacy pharmacy
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

This is my exploration of Pharmacy IOS App.

If you like it, remember to push the Love button.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

All the best,
Masum Ahmed

Make your project more awesome!

I am available for freelance work.
Contact me through my email and Skype.

Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like