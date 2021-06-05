Pocahontas County CVB

Trending designs to inspire you
This project was for a convention and visitors bureau located in Pocahontas County, WV. It is a very scenic area so it was my goal to incorporate as many photos/video and scenic graphic elements as possible without it being too overwhelming. The goal was to create a website that both inspires adventure while also giving visitors the tools they need to plan their visit.