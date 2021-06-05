Screen-Printing Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
I had such a blast creating this. I've been on a screen-printing kick lately!
I usually bend toward darker, more saturated colors and unbroken internal contours, but I was inspired by Dragan Sukurma's work at Siege Media to do something lighter!
Although I still love a good dark mode, this style with pastels, intentional misregistration, and partial line internal contours really let's in a lot of light and air! So much fun!