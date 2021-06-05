Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Screen-Printing Illustrations

Screen-Printing Illustrations vector logo illustrator illustration icon design art
I had such a blast creating this. I've been on a screen-printing kick lately!

I usually bend toward darker, more saturated colors and unbroken internal contours, but I was inspired by Dragan Sukurma's work at Siege Media to do something lighter!

Although I still love a good dark mode, this style with pastels, intentional misregistration, and partial line internal contours really let's in a lot of light and air! So much fun!

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
