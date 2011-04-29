Vance Reeser

Homemade Submarine Cross-Section

Homemade Submarine Cross-Section
Concept art for the main character's homemade sub - for my on-going (eternal?) short film project Beast of Black Lake.

I took timelapse video while I made this - Check it out! http://tumblr.com/xtx2bjk5dx

Apr 29, 2011
