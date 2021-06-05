Totallib branding guide

Trending designs to inspire you
Branding guide for Totallib app – that's how everything started. A few screens I'll publish more later on (a bit sad that I cannot attach all images separately like it was before here on dribbble).
What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉