Rocky Foundations of Peace is an Editorial Design print paper back book Project which is a symbol of my clean and minimal style of work. I personally adore the elements of simplicity when it comes to Editorial Design as a simple and clean layout can add a grace into existing work. Check complete project here https://www.behance.net/gallery/120543361/Editorial-Design