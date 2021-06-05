anas_Q

Serasando - healthy food

Serasando - healthy food branding graphicdesign lunch pictorial logo restaurant logo kids logo logo illustration burger logo logo sandwiches logo design vector flat food truck logo bakery logo food and drink fast food logo food branding food logo simple logo
Hi,
This is a specially illustrated logo section from a recent branding project.

Sarando is a fast food restaurant with a main menu of sandwiches.
Sarando's mission is to make healthy lunches for kids

Logo Combination sandwich + kids smile :)

To hire me -
Email - alinflows@gmail.com
Follow - https://www.instagram.com/anas.dsgn/

    • Like