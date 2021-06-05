Serasando - healthy food

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi,
This is a specially illustrated logo section from a recent branding project.
Sarando is a fast food restaurant with a main menu of sandwiches.
Sarando's mission is to make healthy lunches for kids
Logo Combination sandwich + kids smile :)
To hire me -
Email - alinflows@gmail.com
Follow - https://www.instagram.com/anas.dsgn/