#DailyUI 008 - Music Player

#DailyUI 008 - Music Player pop future nostalgia dua lipa flat player daily lyrics music music player design daily ui app dailyuichallenge dailyui ui adobe xd
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tour bus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

A music player that has a lyrics button to follow and sing along.

