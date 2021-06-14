Lition facial expressions

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lition required an illustration style that could be used across static illustrations, iconography, infographics and animated videos.
A suite of expressions was created to convey different emotions in either their static illustrations or in animations. i wanted to portray a wide gamut of looking sad to neutral to joyous.
Keep an eye on my Dribbble to see more posts about Lition.