Lition styleframes and storyboard

Lition, a green energy company in Germany, required a short animated video to be created for use across social to advertise their services to prospective new customers.

In this post, you can see the development of the storyboard to the final style frames to be used in their product video for social. Initially I created a storyboard sketch, and after a few rounds of adjustments, style frames were created from the initial storyboard sketches in illustrator. A consistent narrative was created throughout the video by utilising the line of the moving cable that connected all the illustrations together for the eye to follow along. Other trademarks like the glowing grain circles were used as a highlight tool within each of the frames and served as a grain texture on the characters as well to really tie the whole style together.

Flick through each of the slides to get an idea on the process and learn more about how this video was created.

Keep an eye on my Dribbble to see more posts about Lition.

Client - Lition

Illustrations - Nancy Butterworth

Animation - Lorenzo Ugo