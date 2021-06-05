Al-Amin Shikder

Amber Sky Logo

Al-Amin Shikder
Al-Amin Shikder
  • Save
Amber Sky Logo brand identity illustration flat logo abstract logo logo design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This is a small apartment building with 34 studio apartments.
We create modern, efficient spaces for our residents.
Potential tenants to live in an apartment buidling.

------------------------------------

Interested in working with me? Feel free to reach out:
eMail: alamingraphics27@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801951558772

Thanks for Visit this Shot!

Leave your advice or comments for inspiration.
Thanks!

Al-Amin Shikder
Al-Amin Shikder

More by Al-Amin Shikder

View profile
    • Like