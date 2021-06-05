The Creative Space

Trending designs to inspire you
A design concept for an app on which creatives can connect and talk to each other about who and what inspires them to create art. Giving them the ability to share tips and techniques with other creatives.
It also acts as the hub on which individuals can form friendship and connections with like-minded artists. In this way, creatives can meet up and join each other on personal art exhibitions or any artistic events they would be interested in.