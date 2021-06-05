Real Estate Web UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Re is abbreviation for Real Estate, its an abstract idea for real estate platform for any one looking to own his dream property.
People can buy, sell and rent properties from the website
full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120942543/Real-Estate-Web-Mobile-UI-Design