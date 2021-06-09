Butters Draws

Lition green energy landscape

Butters Draws
Butters Draws
Hire Me
  • Save
Lition green energy landscape vector illustration haybale green energy advertising product startup gradient cityscape fields hills grain clouds tree biomass solar panels solar energy windmills houses landscape
Download color palette

An unused outtake from the product video created for German green energy company, Lition.

Stay tuned for more posts from my time working with Lition on my Dribbble this week.

Client - Lition
Animation - Lorenzo Ugo
Illustrations - Nancy Butterworth

Butters Draws
Butters Draws
Providing unique solutions with illustration and motion
Hire Me

More by Butters Draws

View profile
    • Like