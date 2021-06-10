Butters Draws

Lition 3rd trim video

Lition 3rd trim video clouds grain flat simple linework startup animals wave biomass solar panels windmills cow barn farmer green energy cable city berlin character animation 2d animation
This is the third trim of a video created for Lition, a green energy company founded in Germany.

Stay tuned for more posts from my work with Lition.

Client - Lition
Animation - Lorenzo Ugo
Illustrations - Nancy Butterworth (Butters Draws)

