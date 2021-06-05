Daily UI 042 :: ToDo List

Trending designs to inspire you
This mobile app allows users to easily manage every task they need to achieve. Using simple buttons a user can mark tasks as completed and add new tasks to the list. The use of black and white for the UI allows the design to be both modern and minimal.