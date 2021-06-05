Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 042 :: ToDo List

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 042 :: ToDo List app mobile dailyui042 minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

This mobile app allows users to easily manage every task they need to achieve. Using simple buttons a user can mark tasks as completed and add new tasks to the list. The use of black and white for the UI allows the design to be both modern and minimal.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like