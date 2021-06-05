Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeeva Dharani

Crypto Investment and Wallet page

Jeeva Dharani
Jeeva Dharani
  • Save
Crypto Investment and Wallet page cryptocurrencies blockchain ui uiux mobile ui uxdesign illustration logo design uiuxdesign mobile app uidesign
Download color palette

This is a token investment platform where you can invest on any of the rare collectibles listed in exchange of cryptocurrencies. Hope you like it. Please let me know your comments :)

Jeeva Dharani
Jeeva Dharani

More by Jeeva Dharani

View profile
    • Like