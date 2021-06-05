Various Vinyl Growth Charts

I love the challenge of designing around unusual aspect ratios! With these vinyl growth charts I designed for XI Online, I got to do just that. With many of these designs, I pulled up all of the stops. 1, 2, 4, and 6 all use blends to simulate depth. I used blends instead of traditional gradients because of the software that our printers use. A requirement for our art department is to use CorelDraw templates to archive designs, but CorelDraw X4 doesn't recognize gradients and will convert one to a clipped image (dramatically increasing file size). Using blends allows us to control how CorelDraw interprets the non-native file.