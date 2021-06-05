Various Vinyl Growth Charts

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love the challenge of designing around unusual aspect ratios! With these vinyl growth charts I designed for XI Online, I got to do just that. With many of these designs, I pulled up all of the stops. 1, 2, 4, and 6 all use blends to simulate depth. I used blends instead of traditional gradients because of the software that our printers use. A requirement for our art department is to use CorelDraw templates to archive designs, but CorelDraw X4 doesn't recognize gradients and will convert one to a clipped image (dramatically increasing file size). Using blends allows us to control how CorelDraw interprets the non-native file.