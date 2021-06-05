Martin Krieger

Dye Sublimation Sock Patterns

Martin Krieger
Martin Krieger
  • Save
Dye Sublimation Sock Patterns vector logo illustrator illustration icon design art
Download color palette

A small selection of some of the designs I've made for dye sublimated socks.
With each, I chose to be very iconographic in order to emulate the relative simplicity seen in traditionally decorated socks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Martin Krieger
Martin Krieger

More by Martin Krieger

View profile
    • Like