2021 Donation Solicitation Brochure
IN-HOUSE // Brochure Booklet
ROLE // Art Direction, Layout, Print Production
PRINTING SPECS // Neenah Classic Crest Stipple, Die Cut Front Cover, Spot UV Inside Front Cover
Create a brochure to solicit donors to the PPCC Foundation
I wanted a brochure that would portray professionalism and a higher-end feel to match the types of donations the foundation is seeking. It carries elements of the PPCC brand, but has an unique design to match the tone of the piece. I used a die-cut for the front cover to show through to the inside where I emphasized give by using a spot UV. I wanted the focal point of the die-cut to be the students that will be helped by the scholarships. The brochure is mixed with quotes from students and donors alike as well as technical information on how to donate.