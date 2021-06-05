Security Mutual Life President's Cabinet - Sonoma Valley, CA

Working as a Graphic Designer for Security Mutual Life has allowed me to work on some very prestigious projects, and with a very talented team. One of our flagship projects each year is called President's Cabinet where SML insurance agents that meet certain sales qualifications are invited to attend the President's Cabinet in exciting and desirable locations around the world.

Wine country in Sonoma Valley California was the destination in this collection that consists of an Invitation, a Welcome Kit and a Program that were all printed, scored, cut and assembled in house and by hand for 150-200 agents. The leaves were hand glued to the cover of the welcome kits. We used hot wax and a small press to create the grapes on. We also incorporated several paper stocks and specialty stock.

In addition to the pieces you see, many other promotional pieces not shown were also created like promotional posters, a website, flyers, HTML email campaigns, as well as all the event support needs, such as standard marketing materials, presentation slides, video editing, name tags, agendas and so much more. It is important to carry the branding and theme of the President's Cabinet across all pieces that all started with the logo design and basic themed elements that can be carried across all pieces and media.

it was a very fun, inspiring, successful and rewarding project to work on with an amazing and talented team of communication professionals that won several design awards.