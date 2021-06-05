Clean and Minimal Website Design - Life Potential

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Got to work on a website design and development project for a good friend over at Life Potential. They are a health studio in Coatesville, PA with a really cool approach to chiropractic care and general health.
More from this project will be shared over on the Nieman Creative profile: https://dribbble.com/nieman-creative.
You can check out the live site at lifepotentialpa.com.