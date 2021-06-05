Clean and Minimal Website Design - Life Potential

Jesse Nieman

Got to work on a website design and development project for a good friend over at Life Potential. They are a health studio in Coatesville, PA with a really cool approach to chiropractic care and general health.

More from this project will be shared over on the Nieman Creative profile: https://dribbble.com/nieman-creative.

You can check out the live site at lifepotentialpa.com.

