Alexander Varvinsky

Music App Design

Alexander Varvinsky
Alexander Varvinsky
  • Save
Music App Design illustration music glassmorphism app player 3d design typography web ux
Download color palette

With the pace of life changes, people are getting bigger and bigger. Listening music in busy times is the purpose of this music app concept.

Tools: Figma

Press “L” and shower some love.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Alexander Varvinsky
Alexander Varvinsky

More by Alexander Varvinsky

View profile
    • Like