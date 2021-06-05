Daaridna

Vine icon collection

Daaridna
Daaridna
  • Save
Vine icon collection design logo collection set black simple elegant modern white red wine linear outline icon graphic design concept cartoon vector illustration
Download color palette

Set of 24 icons inspired on wine culture include everything about winemaking
and wine drinking. I decided to make a linear icons with some color accents. For this, I chose the colors of white and red wine to emphasize the theme of the kit.

Daaridna
Daaridna

More by Daaridna

View profile
    • Like