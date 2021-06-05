vaigunthan sundar

Doctor Consultation and booking app

Doctor Consultation and booking app illustration design user interface design userinterface ui uikit figma app design android
Hi Folks!
This is a mobile application, for healthcare and Doctor consultation. I have shown a few screens What do you think about this? I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

