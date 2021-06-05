Random Logo Challenge #1 - sayoGFX

Since I wanted to improve my logo creation skills, I went on Twitter and asked people to give me a letter / symbol / animal / word so I could make some minimalistic logos out of them.

These are all the different designs I came up with, based on the words I recieved. In total I did 15 designs for the following words:

top row (left to right):

- challenge

- beaver

- squad7

- stag

- Banishlight

middle row (left to right):

- e

- ferret

- Cikodic

- N3RV3

- monkey

bottom row (left to right):

- cow

- Ghost Advisors

- WyzeOne

- squid

- RDL

Hope you like them!

♡ sayo

https://twitter.com/sayoGFX

https://www.sayoGFX.com