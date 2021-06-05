Sayo

Random Logo Challenge #1 - sayoGFX

Random Logo Challenge #1 - sayoGFX
Since I wanted to improve my logo creation skills, I went on Twitter and asked people to give me a letter / symbol / animal / word so I could make some minimalistic logos out of them.

These are all the different designs I came up with, based on the words I recieved. In total I did 15 designs for the following words:

top row (left to right):
- challenge
- beaver
- squad7
- stag
- Banishlight
middle row (left to right):
- e
- ferret
- Cikodic
- N3RV3
- monkey
bottom row (left to right):
- cow
- Ghost Advisors
- WyzeOne
- squid
- RDL

Hope you like them!

♡ sayo

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
