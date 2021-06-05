Michael Andreuzza

wickedtemplates.com || Fresh and clean.

typography inter wickedtemplates branding clean clea web design
Hello everyone,

Working on a redesign for wickedtemplates, I started yesterday evening and well, I am almost done and well, let's see what we do with it.

You can see the actual site here:
www.wickedtemplates.com

/mike

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

