Lition product video - 2nd trim

Lition product video - 2nd trim house simple scooter vector grain product cycling berlin city bike character animation 2d animation styleframes storyboard illustration green energy cable piggy bank motion graphics animation
This is the second snippet from the 20 second product video created for German green energy company, Lition.

Stay tuned to see all the snippets, including styleframes, storyboard and other shots that show character and style development throughout the project - up on my Dribbble this week.

This video has been resized from its original 16:9 format for YouTube.

Animation - Lorenzo Ugo
Client - Lition
Storyboard and illustrations - Nancy Butterworth (Butters Draws)

