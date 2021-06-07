Lition product video - 2nd trim

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the second snippet from the 20 second product video created for German green energy company, Lition.
Stay tuned to see all the snippets, including styleframes, storyboard and other shots that show character and style development throughout the project - up on my Dribbble this week.
This video has been resized from its original 16:9 format for YouTube.
Animation - Lorenzo Ugo
Client - Lition
Storyboard and illustrations - Nancy Butterworth (Butters Draws)