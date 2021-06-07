Hera | Menopause Tracker App

Hera - Menopause tracker and assistant app

Problem:

During menopause, many women suffer from a lack of ability to track their symptoms easily, which would help them identify solutions to their issues. Women also would like to have a space to share their experiences. That’s why they need an app to track their symptoms, get personalized health insights, and connect with other women on a similar journey.

Solution:

An app that can guide women through their personalized journey and help them understand the changes caused by menopause as well as manage their symptoms and share their experiences. Most importantly, it has to be a place for every woman to rewind and gain strength for the challenges of their everyday lives.

