BuildARamp.com is a labor of love for me. I grew up as a skateboarder and over the years learned a lot about building skateboard ramps and was hired to build one of the largest indoor skateboard parks at the time called East Coast Terminal, but that's another story entirely. I eventually wrote a book called "The Beginners Guide To Building Ramps". Getting it published by traditional methods was difficult, so I designed my own book asa downloadable PDF and built the website to self promote and sell my book. Looking back at this project, I realize BuildARamp,com really was the playground and foundation of my leap into the world of web design. from online marketing, branding, E-Commerce, SEO and what would eventually become be known as social media marketing.