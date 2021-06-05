Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rabbi Khan | Creative Logo designer

Brytesight Logo / Technology Company Logo

Rabbi Khan | Creative Logo designer
Rabbi Khan | Creative Logo designer
  • Save
Brytesight Logo / Technology Company Logo illustrator vector typography icon flat minimal businesslogo professionallogo technologylogo creativelogo branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Brytesight is a tech and web development business company. Their birthplace belonging to America - they wanted a Flat/minimal yet strong mark to use across the board while staying true to the industry.

The Logo Concepts: Letter "B" + Digital dot dot dot.

Logo Style: Simple, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern.

Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me, to get new updates
Thanks for watching it.
CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :
grkhan0905@gmail.com
Skype: live:grkhan0905
Whatsapp: +8801756292875

Rabbi Khan | Creative Logo designer
Rabbi Khan | Creative Logo designer
Like