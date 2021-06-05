Brytesight Logo / Technology Company Logo

Brytesight is a tech and web development business company. Their birthplace belonging to America - they wanted a Flat/minimal yet strong mark to use across the board while staying true to the industry.

The Logo Concepts: Letter "B" + Digital dot dot dot.

Logo Style: Simple, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern.

