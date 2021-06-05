Brytesight Logo / Technology Company Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brytesight is a tech and web development business company. Their birthplace belonging to America - they wanted a Flat/minimal yet strong mark to use across the board while staying true to the industry.
The Logo Concepts: Letter "B" + Digital dot dot dot.
Logo Style: Simple, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern.
Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me, to get new updates
Thanks for watching it.
CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :
grkhan0905@gmail.com
Skype: live:grkhan0905
Whatsapp: +8801756292875