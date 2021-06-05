Weerkout - Gym & Fitness Social Media Templates

These 12 designs are perfect to advertise your gym or fitness center or instagram. Increase your engagements and attract more customers. Don’t spend all of your time in photoshop. These templates will save you time. Just add text and photos!

Features:

·STORIES: 1080×1920 pixels

·POSTS: 1080×1080 pixels

·High resolution

·RGB Color

·Easy to edit text and images

·Free fonts

⭐️⬇️DOWNLOAD HERE⬇️⭐️

https://bit.ly/3uTXiyG