Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khadija Creativity

Coffee Duck

Khadija Creativity
Khadija Creativity
  • Save
Coffee Duck graphic design branding ui vector symbol illustration fonts design logo duck coffee
Download color palette

Coffee Duck logo design. I design it just for fun and practice.
Hope you like it!
Happy to hear from you. Share your opinions!

Want Branding/Logo Design?
📧 Contact: khadijaazeem16@gmail.com or DM

Check more work on my other social media network
Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Behance

Khadija Creativity
Khadija Creativity

More by Khadija Creativity

View profile
    • Like