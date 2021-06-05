Website Design and Build - Life Potential

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just wrapped up a really fun project with the team over at Life Potential, a health studio in Coatesville, PA.
We did a completely fresh design and developed the site front to back. The team at LP were looking for a natural and minimal feel that also highlighted the stories of their patients. We are really happy about how the site turned out.
You can check out the live site at lifepotentialpa.com.