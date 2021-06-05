Umar Abdul Azis

Integration Marketplace Exploration

Umar Abdul Azis
Umar Abdul Azis
  • Save
Integration Marketplace Exploration addons addon add-ons multichannel webdesign marketplace omnichannel dashboard design ui ux ui app design ux uiux ui design uidesign
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

⛅Im eager to share my exploratory work on the project that I've been working on lately which is related to the add-ons marketplace for an application that has the ability to integrate against platforms outside the application.

🛠️The purpose of this exploratory dashboard is to display several add-ons that can be intuitively installed and operated.

Umar Abdul Azis
Umar Abdul Azis

More by Umar Abdul Azis

View profile
    • Like