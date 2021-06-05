SamS379

Labello Package Design Concept

SamS379
SamS379
  • Save
Labello Package Design Concept vector design illustration
Download color palette

The lip-ice brand, Labello hosted their "Let Your Design Shine" competition, calling all creatives to show them what they can do!

I decided to design two illustrations that represent the day and nightlife of our wonderful city, Johannesburg.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
SamS379
SamS379

More by SamS379

View profile
    • Like