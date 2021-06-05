Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oloo

Busara Website Redesign

Oloo
Oloo
  • Save
Busara Website Redesign ui branding brand identity
Download color palette

Website redesign for Busara Center; Nice, clean, bold, and scannable content amplified with solid color contrast & high readability to enable users get what they what quickly and elegantly

24979f2bb14964bc95928d1a67196254
Rebound of
UI BLOCKS
By Oloo
View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Oloo
Oloo

More by Oloo

View profile
    • Like