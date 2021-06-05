Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New website Latvian Society of Spine Surgeons

New website Latvian Society of Spine Surgeons
http://lmkb.lv/
The process of creating a new website for the Society of Vertebrological Surgeons included: analysis and development of the logo, general visual style, UX/UI design, 3D illustrations, animation.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
