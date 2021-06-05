Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Hemel

Corporate business card design

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel
  • Save
Corporate business card design professional stationery print design print layout corporate visiting card unique template creative illustration modern minimal custome design card business card design business branding graphic design
Download color palette

I made this design from my own thoughts.
I hope to get some compliments from you.
if you need any kind of graphic design, please contact me.

Email: ahmedhemel.ah@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801936560030

ORDER HERE IN FIVERR
FULL VIEW HERE
BEHANCE

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel

More by Ahmed Hemel

View profile
    • Like