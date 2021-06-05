Vladimir Pechonkin

USA car dealer logo

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
USA car dealer logo auto vector design service minimalism minimalistic stilish dinamic flag car american graphic design logo
Download color palette

An original idea in combining the red stripes of the waving American flag with the contours of the car.

Свяжитесь со мной и мы сделаем для вашего бизнеса эффективный брендинг!

v.pechenkin@gmail.com
+380932157763 (WhatsApp / Telegram)
Telegram: t.me/pechonkin_design
WhatsApp: https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=380932157763&text&app_absent=0Свернуть

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like