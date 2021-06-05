SONIK OTO – SONIK Apps Builder by Akshat Gupta & Jaideep Bishnoi

Check SONIK Review & OTO info + Huge Bonuses: http://review-oto.com/sonik-oto/

SONIK APP LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT IT IS

SONIK APP is a Brand New Software That Automatically Transforms Any Website Or Page Into A Quality iOS/Android Mobile App In Just 3 Clicks.

According to the 2017 US Mobile App Report, Users spend 87 percent of their time on mobile apps compared to mobile web use that is just 13 percent. On top of that, half of digital media usage time is spent using smartphone apps. Ask Yourself. Wasn’t it 5 minutes back when you checked your phone for the email you received, or that notification from Uber or maybe Tinder. They all are likely to check their phones every 10-15 minutes or just tap on notification and take action be it a taxi booking, shopping, online ticket purchasing, or anything.

Right now, you’re likely missing out on one of the most important marketing pieces for any business going forward. Imagine if minutes from now you could start getting paid big fat $1,000+ sales straight to your bank account… from hungry businesses that can’t get enough of your services. On top of that, imagine if you had access to a $700B+ industry that is THRIVING in the current economy, so you could get virtually unlimited, untapped traffic 24/7 and sell any product or service. Finally, imagine if you could press a single button and have any offer BLASTED directly to your customers’ phones and lock-screens… complete with that sweet notification “PING!”. That’s right – a virtually unlimited, untapped 24/7 traffic stream that maximizes your profit with zero work for you. Introducing Sonik App.

You Are 3-Simple Steps Away To Create Your Own iOS/Android Apps & Your Own App Development Agency:

STEP 01: Login To their User Friendly Cloud-Based Software!

STEP 02: Select the design for your Mobile App. Choose format, colors, logo, text as per your brand identity.

STEP 03: Publish Your App With 1 Click Straight To iOS/ Android & Offer App Development as a professional service with fastest and bug-free delivery.

And you are not alone, 150+ TOP Agencies and more than 20000+ customers are successfully using it and loving it. Till Now Sonik App Has Developed 40,792 Apps. IT’S HUGE. Get SONIK APP – World’s First & Fastest 1-Click iOS & Android Mobile App Builder, while they’re excited to offer unrestricted access for a single price. As soon as launch closes, the price WILL increase to a monthly membership. Get everything now for a low one-time fee … Or risk missing out & pay much more at MONTHLY price later. The decision is yours.

SONIK APP FEATURES

Sonik App is a Cloud Based Software Creates Unlimited iOS & Android Mobile Apps

IOS And Android Compatible Gets You Published On The Biggest Markets On EARTH

Drag & Drop Editor Lets You Tweak Everything With ZERO Coding Involved

Awesome DFY Breath-Taking App Templates In Any Local & Online Niche

COMMERCIAL LICENSE To Sell These Apps To Clients Or Build Apps For Them From Scratch

Turn ANY Website (Yours Or Clients) Into Fully-Fledged Mobile Apps

With Sonik App, No Need To Pay Or Register A Developer Account

Designed By Marketers For Marketers

Super Reliable Technology

Built-In Training To Get Your Apps Published And Generating $1,000+/App

Send Unlimited App Notifications To Customers Phones And Lock Screens

SSL Encryption Keeps Your Apps Secure

SEO Optimization Gets Your Apps To The Top Of Search Results

24/7 “White Glove” Support

And So Much More

SONIK APP CAN DO FOR YOU

Create Unlimited iOs & Android Apps

Comes With Simple Drag n Drop Editor

Offer App Development as a professional service with fastest and bug-free delivery.

No App Store & Play Store Approval

Turn Any Website Into Fully Fedge iOS & Android Apps

Sonik App comes With Pre Built Templates

No Technical Skills Required

Google Ads Monetization

Sonik App is 100% Newbie Friendly

No One Time Price and Use Forever

Work For Any Niche

Comes With Unlimited Commercial License

24*7 Ultra Fast Support

$200 Refund If Doesn’t Work For You

SONIK APP FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q.1 Is SONIK APP is a Cloud-Based Business Suite? Yes, SONIK APP is a cloud-based app easy to access from anywhere. Works with Mac, PC and mobile.

Q.2 Is it Beginner friendly? Yes, it is completely beginner-friendly and they did all the hard work for you. SO, there is not much manual work for you. And also they added a Free tutorial to get started.

Q.3 Do I Need Any Tech Skills Or Experience For using this tool ? No. They have step by step tutorials for this so you don’t need to do anything else

Q.4 Is There A Money Back Guarantee? Yes, you are covered with 30 Days Money-back Guarantee. There is absolutely no risk when you act now.

Q.5 Is There any Hidden Fee? No! They have charges the full-fledge amount from your and this One Time Investment Offer is only valid till the launch period. After the launch period. Also, you can easily upgrade – all upgrades for early adopters are also a one-time fee. Pay once only. SONIK APP will be going recurring.