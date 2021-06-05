Maria Limontova

Stickerpack "Возьми, что тебе нужно" Eng: "Take what you need"

Maria Limontova
Maria Limontova
  • Save
Stickerpack "Возьми, что тебе нужно" Eng: "Take what you need" luck support stickerpack sticker white black and white black raster photoshop illustration art graphic design
Download color palette

Stickerpack for https://www.instagram.com/studlifecrew/
There are stickers such as "Gatherings with friends", "Support", "Happy moments", "Fortune", "Knowledge", "Silence" and name of this pack (it's also a sticker) "Take what you need"

Maria Limontova
Maria Limontova

More by Maria Limontova

View profile
    • Like