Page Transitions | BulletProof™

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my newest project which I've built with @BrunoArizio and @edgardz, Dominic Berzins, and BulletProof Team. A playful and bold experience with a lot of animations and life. Check it out:
↳ https://wearebulletproof.com
We're also running on @AWWWARDS:
↳ https://awwwards.com/sites/we-are-bulletproof
Hope you liked it.
Cheers,
VICTOR WORK"
Twitter | Website | Behance | Email