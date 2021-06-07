Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Page Transitions | BulletProof™

This is my newest project which I've built with @BrunoArizio and @edgardz, Dominic Berzins, and BulletProof Team. A playful and bold experience with a lot of animations and life. Check it out:
https://wearebulletproof.com

We're also running on @AWWWARDS:
https://awwwards.com/sites/we-are-bulletproof

Hope you liked it.

Cheers,
VICTOR WORK"

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
