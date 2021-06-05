DailyUI 012 Single item e-commerce page old-school

Trending designs to inspire you
Just finished my design for #dailyui #012
#DailyUI
After choosing a coffee themed color palette, I wanted to give the page an old-school style with classic placement of elements and UI. This made me remember the pages I used to build when I first learnt HTML/CSS :D
Next, I wanted the customization options accessible easily, hence placed them along with Buy options.
A product information section was also included where a taste indication section has been included - this provides information on what taste the coffee has when the quantity of added powder varies.
Please let me know what you think :)
Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!