DailyUI 012 Single item e-commerce page old-school

Just finished my design for #dailyui #012

#DailyUI

After choosing a coffee themed color palette, I wanted to give the page an old-school style with classic placement of elements and UI. This made me remember the pages I used to build when I first learnt HTML/CSS :D

Next, I wanted the customization options accessible easily, hence placed them along with Buy options.

A product information section was also included where a taste indication section has been included - this provides information on what taste the coffee has when the quantity of added powder varies.

Please let me know what you think :)

Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!